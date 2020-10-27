Christian McCaffrey returns from IR

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Panthers were designating McCaffrey to return from IR.

McCaffrey played in just two games before suffering a high ankle sprain that landed him on IR. Fortunately, this season players can return from IR after missing just three games. McCaffrey ended up missing five, and it looks like he may miss a sixth as the team eases him back into the offense.

Fortunately, running back Mike Davis has filled in well in McCaffrey’s absence, racking up over 500 combined rushing and receiving yards. The area where McCaffrey has really been missed is in the red zone. Carolina’s offense has averaged only 2.3 touchdowns per game this season, the ninth worst rate in the league. McCaffrey alone averaged over a touchdown per game last season and had four touchdowns in his two games this year.

The lack of touchdowns is a key reason the Panthers have lost several close games this season and are currently behind the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.