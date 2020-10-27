Chris Evans’ Latest Thirst Trap Has Got Fans Dying to Be His Dog

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor previously sent the Internet into frenzy after he accidentally leaked a nude picture while sharing a video of him and his friends on Instagram Stories.

What seems to be normal in Chris Evans‘ daily life is a rare look for his fans and it never fails to amuse them. The actor, who has been actively updating his social media pages lately, has shared another picture that sent his fans into frenzy.

On Saturday, October 24, the Captain America depicter, who has been leading a laid-back lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic, posted on Instagram a photo of him lying shirtless with his dog Dodger lying on his naked chest. “Dodger lying on DODGER,” he captioned it, referencing his DODGER tattoo on his chest where his beloved pet rested his face.

The photo quickly drew comments from Instagram users who were easily seduced by Chris’ low-key thirst trap. “Can I be this dog for a moment,” a female follower enthused, while another asked for his permission, “do you have space for one more sir.”

“Is this what the kids call a thirst trap?” a third user commented, while someone else similarly responded, “Sir I am very conflicted bc this is like a thirst trap but also very soft bc Dodger.” Another person joked, “you’ve broke the internet again.”

Prior to this, Chris broke the Internet after he accidentally leaked a nude picture in September. It happened as he posted on his Instagram Stories a video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. When the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll. The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis.

While there’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is, the clip was swiftly deleted, leading followers to believe it was Chris’ manhood which had been accidentally exposed to the world. Chris’ Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo and his brother Scott Evans later took to Twitter to roast him over the leaked penis pic.

He later addressed the blunder on “The Tamron Hall Show”, saying, “That’s called turning a frown upside down.” He went on admitting, “It was… an interesting weekend full of lessons learned…lot of teachable moments… you know, things happen. It’s embarrassing.”