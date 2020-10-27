Chadwick Boseman’s Brother, Kevin Boseman, Reveals He Has Been In Remission From Cancer For Two Years!

While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, Kevin Boseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary, October 14, 2020,” he wrote. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

Similar to Chadwick, Kevin said he initially did not share the news publicly, but felt this time of remission is something “to smile about” in a year full of so much tragedy.

“I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” Boseman said.

“I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me,” he added. “Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

Kevin also encouraged his followers to listen to their bodies, and get checked if anything feels unordinary.

“Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives,” he said. “Health is wealth. True wealth.”

As we previously reported, Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and still went on to give us some of the biggest films in black history, including Black Panther and Marshall.

Chadwick’s final appearance all be in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is set to debut on Netflix on December 18th.

Keep Chadwick ad Kevin’s family and loved ones in your prayers, Roomies!

