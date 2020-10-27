Cenovus to cut up to 25% of workforce after merger with Husky

Article content

Cenovus Energy plans to cut 20 per cent to 25 per cent of its workforce after it acquires Husky Energy, the companies told on Tuesday, as Cenovus begins to slash costs in the Canadian oil patch’s biggest merger in four years.

The job losses could total about 2,150 positions, based on the size of their workforces, with the majority to take place in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus and Husky said in a statement.

Cenovus confirmed the job cuts after two sources told of the magnitude of the reductions.

© Thomson 2020