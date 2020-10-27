Celine Dion Will Act In A Movie For The First Time

And our hearts will go on.
Celine Dion is a part of movie history. Remember “My Heart Will Go On”? Of course you do. But astoundingly, she’s never actually acted in a film.
Well, that’s about to change. Dion has been cast in Text For You, a romantic drama starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan (Outlander), according to Entertainment Weekly.
The movie is a remake of the 2016 German-language film SMS Fur Dich and is about a woman who sends texts to her dead fiancé’s phone—only, his number has been reassigned to a man who’s also experiencing heartbreak.
EW also reports that not only will Dion play a role in the film, but her music will play an integral role in the plot as well.
Sounds like the kind of viewing experience you want to share with someone—at the very least, not…
