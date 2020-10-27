Cardi B Slaims Racist Post On Her Birkin Bag Collection

“Y’all don’t do this to white celebrities.”
Cardi B’s Hermés Birkin bag collection has everyone talking.
Two weeks after the “WAP” rapper shared a photo of her expensive closet on Instagram, a racist post started circulating online that incorrectly claimed some Black female rappers aren’t able to afford — and are bringing down the value of — Birkin bags.
When the 2019 Grammy winner for Best Rap Album caught wind of the post, she immediately responded on Instagram.
“First thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store. I don’t want to brag, but it’s like, don’t even try it.” Cardi explained.
“And, second of all, why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermés store? Y’all don’t do that to these white celebrities,” she continued. “So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the fuck? It just makes you want to brag like, ‘Bitch do you know who the fuck you’re talking to?’”
“And another thing is, why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag you have to question it? ‘Oh is it fake?’ or ‘She’s a scammer’…,” the “Money” rapper said. “There’s a lot of boss-ass bitches out here. There’s bitches that are getting money out here.”
If anything, Cardi said when she rocks an expensive piece of clothing, the brand’s sales are sure to go up — and that’s exactly what happened when she rapped about the Christian Louboutin shoes she wore in her famous “Bodak Yellow” music video.
“When ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1,000+%,” she noted. “Like hip-hop, we start trends. When y’all say that we devalue shit, no we actually add value.”
However, Cardi said it’s always best to buy things that you can afford.
“Let me tell you something: if you’re a regular girl you don’t got to break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin doesn’t make you,” she said.
“So don’t ever feel like you got to compare yourself,” Cardi continued. “Don’t compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet shit is fake… You still a bad fucking bitch. Period.”
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!