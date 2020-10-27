Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Birkin Handbags

As Cardi continued her address, the performer also condemned how women of color are doubted when they wear a designer bag. “Why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag, you have to question it? Whether ‘Oh is it fake?’ or ‘She’s a scammer’ or ‘She’s f–king a n—a for it,'” she pointed out. “There’s a lot of boss-a– bitches out here…There’s bitches that’s getting money out here.”

However, while she defended her freedom to own designer goods, Cardi also assured women watching that they don’t need any label. “Let me tell you something: if you’re a regular girl, you don’t gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don’t make you,” she declared. “A n—a don’t give a f–k if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse.”

The rapper complimented women who are fashionable on a budget. “A lot of bitches, they don’t even be wearing labels and they swaggy as f–k,” she said. “They mix that Fashion Nova with the Zara and the H,amp;M amazingly…So, don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself…Don’t compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet s–t is fake.”

Before signing off, the star imparted one last nugget of encouragement. “You still a bad f–king bitch,” she said. “Period.”