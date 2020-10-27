Calibre Scientific Acquires Dianova to Expand Product Portfolio and Customer Reach in the DACH Region

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dianova GmbH, a life science manufacturer and distributor. Dianova will be integrated with BIOZOL Diagnostica GmbH, a subsidiary of Calibre Scientific, creating a distribution network to service the DACH region.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Dianova is a distributor of antibodies, immunoassays, and products for molecular biology, and a manufacturer of highly validated primary antibodies for histopathology. Laboratory professionals in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland rely on Dianova for its decades of expertise, comprehensive customer support, user-friendly solutions, and high-quality products.

With the acquisition of Dianova, BIOZOL enhances their leading position in the German research market, making the combined company a leading independent distributor of life science and diagnostics products in the DACH region. “We are very excited about this acquisition,” stated Jonas Bäuerle, Managing Director of BIOZOL. “With Dianova, we expand our offering of high-quality research products and add a talented base of employees to the BIOZOL team who will help us exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“With this transition, I have confidence that the company I founded will be in good hands for years to come,” said Jürgen Frerichs, General Manager of Dianova. “The international network provided by Calibre Scientific will bring Dianova’s innovative products to a larger customer base than ever before.”

AboutDianova

Since its foundation in 1982, Dianova has provided professionals in life sciences with antibodies, immunoassays, and products for molecular biology. Decades of experience in biochemical applications and a profound understanding of customer needs has resulted in expanded distribution and the in-house development and manufacture of proprietary antibodies.

Dianova’s customers include research and routine diagnostic laboratories within universities, hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry.

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific represents a portfolio of niche life science companies, across various key verticals, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

