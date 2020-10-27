Buccaneers officially sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding another great receiving option to an offense that is already overflowing with elite talent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the signing is officially done, allowing Brown to take the field as soon as Week 9, though that will obviously be decided based on his health and conditioning.

The deal is expected to have a max value of $2.5 million, with several incentives in place based on performance. This is a huge discount for the team, but given Brown’s remarkable destruction of his reputation over the last year-and-a-half, it makes sense that he is taking much less money than he probably believes he is worth.

On July 31, the NFL announced Brown would face an eight-game suspension before being allowed to return due to violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, including having allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against him.