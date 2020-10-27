Bruce Reid death, Essendon mourning loss of legendary club doctor

Essendon is in mourning after the death of legendary club doctor Bruce Reid following a two-year battle with cancer this morning at the age of 74.

Reid was hand-picked by Kevin Sheedy back in 1982 and would spend over 35 years at the club, overseeing four premierships and treating a number of club champions.

He was a much-loved figure at Essendon and was elevated to legend status at the club this week alongside Dustin Fletcher, Gavin Wanganeen and Neale Daniher.

Reid was employed by the club during its supplements scandal, but the veteran doctor was cleared of any wrongdoing after investigations.

Bruce Reid (R) joined Essendon back in 1982 at the insistence of legendary senior coach Kevin Sheedy (Getty)

Tributes to Reid have poured in from around the league, with former Essendon star Brendon Goddard among those remembering the club doctor.

“It’s sad news for everyone, especially Judy and the kids,” Goddard told AFL Trade Radio.

“The footy club was almost like a sanctuary for him, he just loved the club and the boys. He has had such an immense impact on so many people’s lives. Such a wonderful man”

News of Reid’s death was confirmed by ex-Bombers staffer John Quinn.