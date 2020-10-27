Blast at Pakistani Religious School Kills at Least 7

LAHORE, Pakistan — At least seven people were killed and more than 70 wounded when a powerful explosion ripped through an Islamic religious school in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Classes were underway early Tuesday at the school, the Jamia Zuberia madrasa, located in a crowded suburban neighborhood outside Peshawar, when the explosion shook the compound. Officials said an improvised-explosive device was most likely used in the blast.

No group has claimed immediate responsibility.

The majority of those injured were taken to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital. A state of emergency was declared for the city’s other hospitals, which prepared for the crush of wounded victims.

Television footage showed a scene of devastation at the site of the blast. The religious school was cordoned off as officials combed for forensic evidence.