Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton will remain starting QB

Cam Newton was benched in the second half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after struggling once again, but that does not mean he is losing his job to Jarrett Stidham. Bill Belichick made it clear after the 33-6 loss that Newton is still the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback, and the coach reiterated it on Monday.

Belichick said Sunday that Newton will “absolutely” remain the starting QB heading into Week 8. During his Monday appearance on WEEI, he praised Newton for being the best player on the roster at his position and said there “other problems offensively.”