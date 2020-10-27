Biden’s Plans for Latin America: End ‘Bully Dictating Policy’

And in a region where the former vice president feels the United States has long been regarded as a “bully dictating policy to smaller countries,” as he wrote in his book, a Biden White House would work more through persuasion than imposition, several advisers said in interviews.

“The vice president fundamentally believes that the United States should be operating in mutual respect and a sense of shared responsibility,” said Jake Sullivan, a top foreign policy adviser to Mr. Biden.

As a starting point, Mr. Biden is proposing a $4 billion aid package for Central America to address the causes of unauthorized migration and help defuse a third rail in American politics.

A Biden White House would also, according to advisers, seek to rally the region around commitments to rein in global warming, an imperative that has already antagonized the government of Brazil, one of the most consequential actors on environmental policy.

And Mr. Biden’s advisers say they would seek to revive the anti-corruption campaign that set off political earthquakes across the Americas starting in 2014, but largely stalled in recent years.

Critics said the Obama administration’s efforts to be seen as conciliatory and pragmatic made it lose leverage.

Juan Cruz, a veteran intelligence officer who served as Mr. Trump’s top Latin America policymaker in the National Security Council from May 2017 to Sept. 2018, said the Obama administration’s passivity allowed China to expand commercial, diplomatic and military partnerships that pose a long term strategic threat to the United States.