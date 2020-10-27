Best Android Phones Under $300 in 2020

Best

You can get a lot of phone for a modest price these days, and to prove it, we’ve rounded up a list of the best Android phones under $300 for your consideration. Motorola has been a leading name in mid-range options for years, and that holds true with its excellent Moto G Power. For an extremely competitive price, you get capable specs with a big display and simple software that anyone can figure out. Plus, it has a massive battery and convenient USB-C charging.

Motorola launched a few different Moto G phones for 2020, but the one that stands out as the best pick for most people is the Moto G Power. This is a phone that nails all the basics, has a very affordable price, and a cool trick up its sleeve — battery life. A 5,000 mAh battery is crammed inside of the Moto G Power, meaning you can get between two and three days of use out of the phone before needing to charge it up. In a world where a lot of $1,000 flagships need to be put on the charger every night, that’s darn impressive. In addition to the long endurance, the Moto G Power also shines with its 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, reliable performance, and three rear cameras that are a lot of fun to shoot with. The cherry on top of the Moto G Power is its compatibility with all major U.S. carriers. Whether you rely on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon for your cell service, the Moto G Power will work without a hitch. Pros: Simple and effective software

Battery lasts 2-3 days!

Good cameras for the price

Plenty fast for day-to-day use

Compatible with all U.S. carriers Cons: Only promised one software update

Doesn’t have NFC for Google Pay

You may be familiar with TCL for its low-cost televisions, but did you know the company also makes Android phones? The TCL 10L is one of the first U.S.-bound handsets we’ve ever seen from TCL, and surprisingly, it’s one of the most well-rounded devices you can get in this price range. Speaking of TVs, one of the best parts of the TCL 10L is its display. It features a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution, and thanks to TCL’s custom NXTVISION technology, you’re treated to increased sharpness, more vibrant images, and true-to-life colors. We also appreciate the slim bezels and hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under-the-hood, the TCL 10L has a Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB of RAM, which is one of the most impressive setups on this list. The 4,000 mAh battery allows for really good endurance, you get an NFC chip for Google Pay support, and TCL’s software is clean and fun to use. On top of all that, you also get a Smart Key — an extra physical button that you can customize to do whatever you want. Neat! Pros: Very good LCD display

Ample performance chops

Enjoyable software

Google Pay with NFC

Customizable Smart Key Cons: Weak cameras

Bland design

Doesn’t work with Sprint

The Moto G Fast is an interesting device, sitting somewhere in the middle between the Moto G Power and the Moto E. It’s actually similar to the G Power in more ways than one, but it makes a few cuts in order to reach an even lower price. You get the same 6.4-inch display size with small-ish bezels, but the resolution is dropped from Full HD+ to just HD+. This means the G Fast’s screen isn’t as sharp or pretty to look at, but it still gets the job done. You also have the same Snapdragon 665 processor, though RAM is decreased from 4GB down to 3GB. Storage also drops from 64GB to 32GB, but thankfully, there’s a microSD slot for easy expansion should you need more room. A 4,000 mAh battery allows for very good battery life, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Motorola’s excellent Android software with a promise for one major OS update. Of course, the Moto G Fast works with all carriers in the U.S. Pros Large display with minimal bezels

Good camera setup

Headphone jack & expandable storage

Easy-to-use software

Supports AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Cons Just 32GB of internal storage

Display is only HD+

If you’re really trying to keep costs low, we recommend giving the Moto E a look. It’s not a phone that’s going to knock your socks off, but for as little as it costs, it does a good job of giving you all the basics and nothing more. Design-wise, the Moto E looks pretty good. The plastic build with a glossy back isn’t astonishing, but there’s also nothing offensive about it. There’s a 6.2-inch display without overly large bezels, helping to give the Moto E a modern appearance. This year’s model also introduces dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor, which are two things never before seen on past Moto E handsets. When you’re spending this little, there are some downsides you need to consider. The display’s 720p HD resolution isn’t all that impressive. Performance is only good enough for basic day-to-day tasks. You’re limited to 32GB of storage out of the box, and Motorola isn’t promising any software updates for the phone. Those are a lot of things to consider before throwing your money down, but if money is tight and you really don’t want to spend any more than this, the Moto E is a perfectly fine choice. Pros: Large display with reasonable bezels

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint sensor

Water-repellent design

Works with all carriers Cons: Middling specs across the board

Won’t get any software updates

Micro-USB charging

Nokia has established itself as one of the market leaders for affordable Android phones, and one of its most compelling handsets is the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 stands out for a few different reasons, but its strongest aspect is its software above all else. The Nokia 5.3 ships with Android 10 right out of the box, and like all Nokia phones, offers a clean and Pixel-esque user interface that’s fast and smooth. What’s even better is that the Nokia 5.3 is backed by two years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security patches, offering a level of software support that’s far too rare in this price range. As for the hardware side of things, the Nokia 5.3 gives you a 6.55-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor (the same one found in the Moto G Power and TCL 10L), a generous 4,000 mAh battery, and even has NFC for Google Pay. Pros: Android One software is top-notch

Guaranteed updates

Large 4,000 mAh battery

Has NFC for Google Pay

Competitive price

For the most part, modern smartphones are generic slabs of glass or plastic. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it means that buying a case is a must for people that are especially clumsy. But what if there was a phone that was designed so that it didn’t need a case in the first place? Enter the Blackview BV9100. Blackview makes a lot of rugged/durable phones, and the BV9100 is one of the best you’ll find in this price range. It’s drop-proof up to five feet, has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, and is also protected against extreme temperatures. The other selling point of the phone is its massive 13,000 mAh battery, which is so big that you can use the BV9100 to charge your other devices by plugging them into it. Other specs of the Blackview BV9100 won’t blow you away, but they get the job done. There’s a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. Pros Rugged design is super durable

IP68 dust and water-resistance

Full HD+ display

13,000 mAh battery is bonkers

Doubles as a power bank Cons So-so processor

Doesn’t work on Verizon

The Galaxy Note series is the most popular for making the most of a stylus-touting phone, but if you don’t have the cash for a flagship Note, the LG Stylo 6 is worth a look. Just like the Note, it has an included stylus that you can hide inside the phone when you aren’t using it. Unlike the Note, however, the Stylo 6 is very affordable. With the Stylo 6’s stylus, you can draw, take notes, and navigate the UI — something that’s quite handy when trying to tap small buttons on the screen. You also get a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, Android 10, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. There’s also a 4,000 mAh battery which should last you all day and then some on the MediaTek Helio P35 SOC. There is now a triple camera system, with a 13MP standard shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 5MP depth/time of flight sensor. The new iridescent backing is gorgeous and makes the Stylo 6 look like a much more expensive phone. You don’t get NFC or wireless charging on the downside, nor does the Stylo 6 sport official IP water or dust resistance. Pros Comes with a stylus

Big display for drawing and note-taking

Triple camera system

Gorgeous new construction

Large battery Cons Lots of LG and carrier bloatware

No IP water or dust resistance

No wireless charging or NFC

The U.S. smartphone market has plenty to choose from, but should you find yourself getting a little bored with our options here, there are even more international phones you can buy — one of which is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. Looking at the price of the Note 9S and everything it brings to the table, it’s crazy to think it costs as little as it does. The 6.67-inch display is the first thing you’ll notice, featuring a crisp 2400×1080 resolution, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, and slim bezels with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. You’re treated a total of four rear cameras around the back — including 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9S is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and a massive 5,020 mAh battery. That large battery does make the phone rather bulky, but it’s more than worth it. All of that is awesome, but you do need to remember that buying an international phone comes with some quirks. Most notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S lacks a U.S. warranty and doesn’t work with Verizon or Sprint. If you have AT,amp;T or T-Mobile, it should work just fine. Pros: Large and vibrant display

Excellent battery life

Reliable performance

Quad cameras

Insane value Cons: Bulky design

Isn’t an official U.S. smartphone

