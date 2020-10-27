Beenie Man Hospitalized After Fainting At Mother’s Funeral

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Dancehall star Beenie Man is reportedly recovering in hospital after he fainted during his mother’s funeral.

A video was shared online, showing Beenie Man fainting into the arms of several men during the ceremony.

Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke back in July and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies. She was 63.

Beenie Man has already been honoring his mother’s legacy by building a community center in Waterhouse, Jamaica, which will also be named after his late grandfather. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR