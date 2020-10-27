Beenie Man Hospitalized After Fainting At Mother’s Funeral

Dancehall star Beenie Man is reportedly recovering in hospital after he fainted during his mother’s funeral.

A video was shared online, showing Beenie Man fainting into the arms of several men during the ceremony.

Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke back in July and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies. She was 63.

Beenie Man has already been honoring his mother’s legacy by building a community center in Waterhouse, Jamaica, which will also be named after his late grandfather.

His charity, The Beenie Man Foundation, recently teamed up with sponsors to provide COVID-19 relief packages to the tropical island.

“It was a very emotional and nostalgic journey going back to the community and home that bred a spectacular man today. The love and support that was brought out today is nothing short of love and unity within the community,” he said.

Our thoughts are with Beenie Man and his family.