Bears’ Matt Nagy, Nick Foles shut down rumors of conflict

The Chicago Bears offense looked absolutely lifeless Monday night, putting up just 10 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And according to announcer Brian Griese, quarterback Nick Foles sometimes knows that plays called by coach Matt Nagy won’t work before they’re even run. But Nagy said if that is true, it’s news to him.

“We’ve never had that conversation,” Nagy said when asked about what Griese said. “I don’t know. You’ll have [to ask Foles]. … Nick and I have a pretty good relationship and he hasn’t said that. I’m sure he’ll explain what he meant by that.”

Foles seemed to shut down any rumors of conflict between himself and his coach, saying that it “was definitely a miscommunication with Brian [Griese] and I.”

What is not up for debate is the dismal state of the Chicago offense, as they are currently averaging just 19.7 points per game, which puts them behind 26 of 32 teams. The only teams they are ahead of are the New York Jets and Giants, Washington Football Team, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Not exactly great company.

Fortunately, the team’s defense has been almost as good as the offense has been bad, as they are allowing only 20 points per game, which is the seventh-lowest in the NFL. That is the primary reason the team is 5-2 and still very much in the playoff hunt. However, if the offense does not find a way to get going, it’s hard to imagine there won’t be more repeat performances of Monday night.