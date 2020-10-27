Bananarama Deem 1970s the Worst Era for Sexism and Racism

Instagram

Ahead of the ‘Really Saying Something’ release, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward recall the time two security guards tried their luck with the trio as they toured France.

Bananarama admits being sexually harassed was “par for the course” for them in the 1970s.

Ahead of the release of their new memoir, “Really Saying Something”, on Thursday, October 29, British singers Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward tell the Daily Mail that sexism and racism was “normal” back then.

“As girls, we weren’t brought up to feel that we were less intelligent or less capable or that we wouldn’t have a career,” says Keren. “But what we saw around us, and on television, made sexism and racism seem very normal.”

“You accepted the odd slap on the backside or being wolf-whistled at as ‘normal’ behaviour, maybe because they did it in (sitcom) ‘On The Buses’ or whatever.”

Sara adds, “And if you’re very young, that seeps into your DNA. The 1970s was actually the worst era for all those things – and that was our impressionable age.”

The duo moved to London at the age of 18 and met Siobhan Fahey, with whom they formed the chart-topping trio. Despite their record-breaking success, Sara and Keren admit men still felt entitled to try their luck – including two security guards as the group toured France.

“As we lounged on my bed chatting, there was a knock at the door,” recalls Sara. “When we answered, in stalked our two brooding security men, who promptly started taking their clothes off.

“We looked at each other in amazement as the men stripped down to their underpants and plonked themselves down,” she continues. “There they sat, posing, waiting, one presumed, for us to suggest something. All they got was nervous laughter.”