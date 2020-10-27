Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap used to bunk college for this reason



Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are adored by millions for crossing every hurdle together and always having each other’s back. Recently, Tahira spoke about the time she and Ayushmann used to date in college. She gave an interview to a leading daily where she got candid about how they used to bunk college to go watch movies together.

She said, “This actually happened with us, so I used to bunk my college. This was a time of single theatres, we didn’t have multiplexes at this point. There was a theatre opposite my college called Nirmaan. So the first time, since both of us are SRK fans, we saw his film Asoka from scene to scene. The next 11 times, I don’t think we saw the film. We saw the film 12 times but we saw it only once. If you know what I mean.” Sweet, isn’t it?