Awesome interactive NFT artwork shows effects of sponsoring kids By Cointelegraph

Awesome interactive NFT artwork shows effects of sponsoring kids
A former baseball player has created a non-fungible token, time-sensitive artwork piece that allows crypto holders to donate to enable two African American boys to fulfill their dreams.
According to a representative for the artist, former Tampa Bay Rays player Micah Johnson, marketplace Async Art will be making NFT artwork available starting on Oct. 29. The NFT is programmed to show the effects that Bitcoin (BTC) donations will have on the two children, represented by a door opening wider with each passing year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
