Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.70% By .com

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which rose 2.70% or 0.04 points to trade at 1.71 at the close. Meanwhile, Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:) added 2.25% or 0.15 points to end at 6.82 and Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) was up 0.68% or 0.43 points to 63.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.33% or 1.32 points to trade at 16.68 at the close. Independence Group NL (ASX:) declined 5.36% or 0.240 points to end at 4.240 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.35% or 0.34 points to 6.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1097 to 253 and 267 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 8.03% to 22.080.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.09% or 1.75 to $1907.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.73% or 0.28 to hit $38.84 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.76% or 0.31 to trade at $41.12 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.08% to 0.7127, while AUD/JPY rose 0.05% to 74.70.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 93.002.