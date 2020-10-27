Assassin’s Creed: Netflix announces live-action series based on video game franchise

The popular video game franchise will be adapted for the streaming service as part of a multi-project deal with Ubisoft.

A “genre-bending” version of Assassin’s Creed show is first on the list, with other live-action, animated and anime series to follow.

The series is yet to find a showrunner, but will be executive produced by Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” Altman said.

“We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Netflix will be hoping the TV show is more successful than 2016’s big screen Assassin’s Creed adaptation.

Starring Michael Fassbender, the film received poor critical reviews and underperformed at the box office, although it did make a small profit.