Ashley Graham Admits to Drinking Her Own Breast Milk: It Tastes Good!

The mother of one talks about her experience of being a first-time mother while playing a parenting edition of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Ashley Graham got candid about breastfeeding during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – admitting she’s a fan of her own breast milk.

The supermodel, 32, was chatting during Monday’s (26Oct20) broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she told guest host Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker that she’s actually tried breast milk before during a parenting edition of “Never Have I Ever”.

When Boss remarked that “never have I ever tried breast milk more than once,” Graham – who welcomed nine-month-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin this January – was the only one who raised a paddle reading, “Mama has.”

“What?” asked Holker. “You’ve tried breast milk?”

“Yes, I put a little bit,” Graham admitted as she appeared to mime a bottle. “You know, just to try a little bit. It tastes good.”

“I’ve never done that,” Holker insisted as Graham then joked, “Have you ever squirted it across the room? No? Is it just me?”

During the segment, Graham also shared that she has fallen asleep while breastfeeding admitting it’s happened “a million times” before.





Ashley has been praised by fans, for candidly documenting her journey as a new mum online.

She previously talked about the unglamorous side of motherhood. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” she said.

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!… It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through.”