Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower in Paris evacuated in security alerts: police By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris

PARIS () – The areas around the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower in central Paris were evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb alert and discovery of a bag of bullets, police told .

Subway lines in the area Arc de Triomphe area were also being evacuated.

Police said that the Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower had been evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition.

Two French local news sites showed pictures of a blue bag with different kinds of ammunition.

France is on high alert following the beheading of a teacher earlier this month by an 18-year old Muslim man angry about the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.

There have been several false bomb alerts, most recently in the Lyon railway station last week and at the Eiffel Tower a month ago.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR