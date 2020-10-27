Apple stops signing iOS 14.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.1

As iOS 14.1 is now available to all users, Apple has just stopped signing iOS 14.0.1. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.0.1. Before that, Apple also stopped signing iOS 14.0.

iOS 14.0 was released on September 16 after almost a three-month beta period. The update brings a major redesign to the home screen with widgets, App Library, and other new features. Apple then released iOS 14.0.1 on September 24 to fix some bugs.

Last Tuesday, the company released iOS 14.1 to the public with bug fixes and also support for the new iPhone 12 devices.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those with jailbroken devices. The team behind checkra1n jailbreak announced that the tool is now compatible with iOS 14, but Apple has implemented new security measures that make the process difficult on newer devices like iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS. If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.0.1 or iOS 14.0.

The only possible downgrade for now is from iOS 14.2 beta to iOS 14.1.

