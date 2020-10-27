Apple References Unreleased 2020 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Boot Camp Update

Last week, Apple released an update for Boot Camp, its utility for running Windows on a Mac. While this update would typically be unremarkable, several of our readers noticed that the release notes reference an unreleased 2020 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.



While this could easily be a mistake, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly a year old, so it is certainly a worthy candidate for a refresh in the near future. Apple did release a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in June, but it still refers to all configurations of the notebook as 2019 models on its website.

Boot Camp release notes via Atharva Kale

The Boot Camp 6.1.13 update improves the compatibility of your Mac when running Windows through Boot Camp. This update: – Improves audio recording quality when using the built-in microphone – Fixes a stability issue that could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

Apple’s release notes for Boot Camp version 6.1.13:

Introduced in November 2019, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features slimmer bezels, a Magic Keyboard with a more reliable scissor mechanism, 9th-generation Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics, and upgraded speakers and microphones. Pricing starts at $2,399.

Rumors suggest that Apple may be planning to host another event on November 17 to introduce its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor, but it is believed that this transition will begin at the lower end for notebooks, such as the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or possibly even the return of an ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook.

(Thanks, Çağatay!)