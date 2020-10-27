Apple References Unreleased 2020 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Boot Camp Update

Last week, Apple released an update for Boot Camp, its utility for running Windows on a Mac. While this update would typically be unremarkable, several of our readers noticed that the release notes reference an unreleased 2020 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
While this could easily be a mistake, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly a year old, so it is certainly a worthy candidate for a refresh in the near future. Apple did release a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in June, but it still refers to all configurations of the notebook as 2019 models on its website.
Apple’s release notes for Boot Camp version 6.1.13:
The Boot Camp 6.1.13 update improves the compatibility of your Mac when running Windows through Boot Camp.
This update:
– Improves audio recording quality when using the built-in microphone
– Fixes a stability issue that could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)
Introduced in November 2019, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features slimmer bezels, a Magic Keyboard with a more reliable scissor mechanism, 9th-generation Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics, and upgraded speakers and microphones. Pricing starts at $2,399.
Rumors suggest that Apple may be planning to host another event on November 17 to introduce its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor, but it is believed that this transition will begin at the lower end for notebooks, such as the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or possibly even the return of an ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook.
(Thanks, Çağatay!)