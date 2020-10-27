Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter, scary films, more

Apple is rolling into Halloween weekend with a fresh movie sale including a number of popular films, movie bundles, and more. You’ll even find a fresh $1 rental of the week down below along with all of the best offers today. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Harry Potter highlights this week’s best deals

Headlining this week’s best deals is the Harry Potter Complete Collection at $59.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $80 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Purchase this bundle and receive all eight films as a permanent addition to your library of content.

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Sonic the Hedgehog. Typically $5 or more, this is the best rental price we’ve tracked on this live action remake of the popular video game.

