Ansys, which makes software used by aerospace and manufacturing sectors, is acquiring Analytical Graphics, maker of software used in space missions, for $700M (Liana Baker/Bloomberg)

Isaac Novak
Liana Baker / Bloomberg:

Ansys, which makes software used by aerospace and manufacturing sectors, is acquiring Analytical Graphics, maker of software used in space missions, for $700M  —  – Cash-and-stock deal to boost Ansys’s aerospace customer base,nbsp; — Deal expected to add up to $85 million in non-GAAP revenue

