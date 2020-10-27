Ansys, which makes software used by aerospace and manufacturing sectors, is acquiring Analytical Graphics, maker of software used in space missions, for $700M (Liana Baker/Bloomberg)

Liana Baker / Bloomberg:
Ansys, which makes software used by aerospace and manufacturing sectors, is acquiring Analytical Graphics, maker of software used in space missions, for $700M — – Cash-and-stock deal to boost Ansys’s aerospace customer base,nbsp; — Deal expected to add up to $85 million in non-GAAP revenue
