Anne Hathaway Lets Slip Second Child’s Name 11 Months After Giving Birth

WENN/Avalon

The Oscar winner makes the revelation when talking about being an expectant mother on the set of her new film, ‘The Witches’, during an interview with ‘Live! with Kelly and Ryan’.

Anne Hathaway has finally revealed the name of her 11-month-old son – Jack.

The actress was chatting about her new film, “The Witches“, during an interview with “Live! with Kelly & Ryan”, when she let her second son’s name slip as she discussed how her four year old, Jonathan, is getting along with the toddler.

“Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” she shared.





Hathaway also discussed what it was like being an expectant mum on the set of the comedy.

“I was pregnant when I made ‘The Witches’, so technically he’s all over that performance,” she added.

Recalling a discussion with costume designer Joanna Johnston, the star revealed how her bulging belly affected the wardrobe.

“She goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist’. And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”





Hathaway married actor and businessman Adam Shulman on September 29, 2012, in Big Sur, California, in a traditional Jewish ceremony. The couple, who has been keeping their personal life private, welcomed their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016.

In July 2019, the “Les Miserables” star announced she and her husband were expecting their second child. She gave birth to their second son, Jack, in November.