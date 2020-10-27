After Mocking Apple, Samsung May Remove Power Adapter From Galaxy S21 Box

Samsung’s Galaxy S21, coming in 2021, may not include a power adapter or headphones in the box, according to reports from Korean media sites highlighted by SamMobile.



Rumors earlier this year also said that Samsung was considering removing these accessories from future smartphone models, but that didn’t stop Samsung from mocking Apple for selling the iPhone 12 models without a power adapter or EarPods.



Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ models ship with just a USB-C to Lightning cable. When announcing the change, Apple said that the accessories were eliminated for environmental reasons, but there has been speculation that Apple removed the power adapter and EarPods to cut costs due to the expense of the 5G modems used in the new iPhone lineup.

With a major competitor no longer offering accessories like power adapters and EarPods, Samsung too may want to save some cash by selling accessories on the side rather than including them with smartphones. Korean sources suggest that the power adapter and headphones could be removed across the entire S21 lineup, though there is a chance that Samsung will offer the power adapter while removing the headphones.

Samsung has in the past mocked Apple’s design and product decisions before doing the exact same thing. When Apple removed the headphone jack from the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in 2016, for example, Samsung made fun of the iPhone before turning around and removing the headphone jack from the 2018 Galaxy S8.