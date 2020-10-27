Addison Rae Blames Her Nerves for Embarrassing Gaffe as Presenter at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

WENN

The ‘He’s All That’ actress opens up about the cringey blunder she did on stage when presenting a winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

TikTok star and budding actress Addison Rae has opened up on the big mistake she made while presenting at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The 20-year-old star made her first appearance at an awards show while presenting the prize for the Billboard Chart Achievement to Harry Styles but, as she hit the stage, fans were quick to note she didn’t open the envelope before announcing the winner.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, “Mama Knows Best“, Addison explained, “It was a little stressful because I had an outfit change, and then once I did that I went on stage and then right before, you have to read off of the thing, you know?”

“There was like, words there, so it like, I guess it made me question what I was already reading from the paper, so… I was just overthinking the lines when I was reading them, and then it just was like throwing me off like I was like, ‘Oh gosh I don’t even know where I am right now,’ and then also there’s like no one in this big theatre, so it’s like scary-looking ’cause there’s no one in it but you’re like talking, and you know the camera’s on you and rolling live.”

She continued, “Then on the prompter it didn’t say like, ‘Open envelope,’ it just said, ‘And the award goes to, dot dot dot dot,’ and then it says, ‘Announce winner’ in like parentheses so I just like announced, like I just said it and I didn’t even think twice about opening the envelope which is obviously the whole point… I just wasn’t thinking about it ’cause I was reading it ’cause I was nervous.’ ”

Addison is the world’s highest paid TikTok star and has landed a starring role in a new remake of 1999 classic “She’s All That“, titled “He’s All That“, which is to be directed by Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind “Mean Girls“.