A Singer With Beautiful Voice Earns Four-Chair Turn

As the Blind Auditions resume in a new episode of season 19, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani are trying hard to find the best singers to be added to their teams.

Blind Auditions continued in the Monday, October 26 episode of “The Voice” season 19. Coach Kelly Clarkson had already five artists on her team, while fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani had four singers apiece on their teams.

The first singer to perform was Rio Soumba, who sang “Cruisin’ ” by Smokey Robinson. Gwen hit her button with John and Kelly following her up. Blake was the only who the only who didn’t turn his chair. Eventually, Rio decided to join Team John.





The next performer was Ryan Berg, who performed “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer. John realized he was blocked with Ryan eventually joining Team Gwen. Later, Becca Kotte flaunted her powerful vocals by singing “American Woman” by The Guess Who. Unfortunately, no one turned for her.









Singing “Talk” by Khalid was Jus Jon. His smooth, classic R&B voice interested Blake. He was the only one who turned his chair for Jus, which made Jus automatically join Team Blake. 42-year-old Ben Allen then hit the stage to sing “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn. Blake, John and Gwen hit their button, though Ben unsurprisingly opted to be on Team Blake.









Carter Rubin then belted out “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi, prompting John and Gwen to hit their buttons. Eventually, the 14-year-old singer decide to go to Team Gwen. As for Casme, she tried to impress the coaches by singing “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin. John got Casme on his team unopposed as he was the only one who turned his chair.





Michelle Moonshine from Salt Lake City sang “Carolina on My Mind” by James Taylor. While she had a pretty tone, it wasn’t enough for the coaches as nobody turned around. The last singer that night was Desz, who sang “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton. Her beautiful voice earned her a four-chair turn. Each coach made a huge effort to get her on their team and viewers have to wait until the next episode to find out where she headed to.









“The Voice” returns on Tuesday, October 27 on NBC.