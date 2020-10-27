A look at VC firm a16z's media and podcast offerings, led by ex-Wired editor Sonal Chokshi, which feature an array of voices across 500+ episodes (Frederic Filloux/Monday Note)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Frederic Filloux / Monday Note:

A look at VC firm a16z’s media and podcast offerings, led by ex-Wired editor Sonal Chokshi, which feature an array of voices across 500+ episodes  —  Andreessen-Horowitz firm has developed a sophisticated podcast system.  Its mission: becoming the go-to place to understand the future.

