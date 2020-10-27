6 things to look at before downloading a new Android app on your phone

October is celebrated as National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) globally. For the same, the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents Cert-In (Computer Response Emergency Team) is running cyber security awareness campaigns across the country. The agency has shared various dos and don’ts for netizens as well as smartphone users. Here are some important security tips for Android smartphone users, things they cannot miss before downloading any app from Google Play Store:
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->