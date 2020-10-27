49ers lose Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel for multiple weeks

The San Francisco 49ers’ terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad injury luck keeps getting worse, as running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will both miss several weeks after being injured in the team’s win against the New England Patriots.

It’s hard to remember a team that has been as decimated by injuries as San Francisco this season. They have had several key players miss time or be ruled out for the remainder of the season, including Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jimmy Garropolo and George Kittle. The team has tried to keep their head above water with a “next man up” strategy, but that gets a lot tougher when the next man up also gets hurt and you are left playing your fourth or fifth option.

Wilson and Samuel both were essential to the 49ers’ offense in the win over the Patriots, especially Wilson, who had 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns when he left the game a high left ankle sprain. Samuel had 65 yards receiving before suffering a left hamstring strain and coach Kyle Shannahan said the receiver will “most likely” miss the next two weeks, at least.

And to make matters worse, the 49ers are stuck in arguably the hardest division in football, as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals are all looking like they could be headed for the playoffs. Shanahan and his team deserve credit for being able to stay competitive at all, let alone maintaining a winning record seve weeks into the season.