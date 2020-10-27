2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers for the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg, Florida on Jan. 23 have confirmed the game’s cancellation due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the prepared statement, East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller said:

“It’s terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year’s game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada. It’s difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year.”

Per the game’s website, 78 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once participated in the East-West all-star exhibition. Players selected for this year’s edition will receive formal invites even although no actual game will be played until 2022 at the earliest.

Ninety-eight players who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl last January are currently in the NFL as of Oct. 27.

The East-West Shrine Bowl joins the Holiday Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Hawaii Bowl and Bahamas Bowl on the growing list of college football postseason events canceled because of the health crisis.