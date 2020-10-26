Zane Kilian to also be charged with conspiracy to murder top lawyer William Booth

Zane Kilian at one of his earlier court appearances.

Zane Kilian will be charged with conspiracy to murder well-known Cape Town advocate William Booth, in addition to the charge he faces for the alleged murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, his lawyer says.

Kilian appeared in court in Bellville on Monday for a bail application.

Kilian’s lawyer, Eric Bryer, said the new charge related to Kilian allegedly “pinging”, or tracking, Booth’s phone thousands of times.

Booth was shot at while at his home in Higgovale in Cape Town in April this year. He was unharmed.

EXCLUSIVE | MTN, Vodacom cut off cellphone ‘spies’ after top cop Kinnear’s murder

Kilian also faces charges under the Telecommunications Act as well as alleged fraud related to a document submitted by his other attorney.

Bryer was speaking after a court sitting in Bellville on Monday. He was protected by at least two visible bodyguards.

At his last appearance, Kilian denied murdering Kinnear.

The case has been postponed a few times to find a court safe enough to hear his bail application.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his house on Friday, 18 September. Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September.

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and the alleged illegal interception of communications.

READ HERE | Charl Kinnear killing: Zane Kilian denies being part of murder, claims tracking was legal

He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the latest allegations.

The main case was postponed to 27 November.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.