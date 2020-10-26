Zac Efron ‘Unofficially’ Engaged to Vanessa Valladares After Giving Her a Ring

WENN/Instagram

According to an informant, the ‘High School Musical’ star gave his Australian girlfriend the custom made ring after his surprise birthday party in Byron Bay in the country.

It appears wedding bells are ringing for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares. Rumor has it, the lovebirds are now “unofficially” engaged after the Disney alum surprised her with a custom ring during his birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia earlier this month.

According to Woman’s Day (via Daily Mail), Efron gave her the ring after the bash. “He gave it to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic,” so a source said of the couple. “Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

Efron celebrated his 33 birthday with some of his closest friends in Australia, including Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s father Craig and radio host Kyle Sandillas, who said that the couple did not go “overboard” with their public display of affections during the party. “You know when you see a young couple macking on [kissing] in Westfields [an Australian shopping mall], and you’re like, ‘oh please!’ It’s not like that. They seem really sweet and really settled and nice,” he previously dished.

Kyle also mentioned that Efron “had no idea” his birthday party was happening and that his girlfriend was the one who organized the event. He said, “Vanessa invited me. You couldn’t get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together. She’s a sweetheart.”

Efron and Valladares have reportedly started dating since they met at the Byron Bay General Store cafe and the Light Years restaurant, where she was working, in July. An insider recently said that the pair are now so close that it’s “almost embarrassing being around them.” The informant added, “She knows she has to meet his family back in LA before they can make it formal, but they’re very committed to each other. They’re talking marriage, babies, baby names – it’s a very serious relationship.”