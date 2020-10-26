YouTuber Kayla Nicole Jones Sick of Birkin Bags Debate: ‘It’s Insensitive and Idiotic’

Instagram

The social media star takes to Instagram Stories to throw a jab at ‘a bunch of entitled, loud and spoiled adults having rich people problems with Birkin debates.’

Kayla Nicole Jones has had enough of going into social media to find people having a debate over Birkin bags. The YouTube personality took to Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26 to point out it’s so “insensitive” to be arguing over something like that when there are more important issues that should be discussed.

Blasting “a bunch of entitled, loud & spoiled adults having rich people problems with Birkin debates,” Kayla said on the site, “What are y’all in a hurry to prove to people you have more than already? It’s insensitive and idiotic how this brought everybody to the table but reality don’t.”

Kayla went on saying that other influencers should be raising awareness in more important issues and helping others “thrive” during this trying time. “The majority of privileged black people tend to forget they’re black before anything,” she pointed out.

Not stopping there, the social media star said in a separate post, “Too loud for the wrong reason. Now is not the time to stunt. Y’all flexing obvious wealth and opportunities a lot of people don’t get to be apart of and made you able to. So boastful but useless.” She then added, “It’s giving ‘I’m disconnected in all honesty and voted for Trump for tax reasons.’ ”

This Birkin debate has been flooding the social media ever since Saweetie said that girls should dump their men if they are not giving them Birkin bags. Most recently, Cardi B hit back at people who said that black rappers make the bag less exclusive. “Why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermes store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities,” she said. “Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s**t go up.”