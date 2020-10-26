Your Monday Briefing

Spain declares a state of emergency

Spain became the first Western European country to surpass one million coronavirus cases this week, followed shortly thereafter by France. As of Sunday morning, according to a Times database, 34,752 people in Spain had died.

The country declared a state of emergency and ordered a nationwide curfew to begin on Sunday after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the country was facing an increasingly dire situation. The curfew will limit movement from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., except in the Canary Islands, where there are fewer new cases.

The new emergency powers will last for 15 days but could be extended until May. They allow regional officials to impose harsher restrictions on movement between areas and to limit gatherings to six people.