Home Entertainment Young Buck Arrested On Domestic Assault & Firearm Possession Charges!!

Young Buck Arrested On Domestic Assault & Firearm Possession Charges!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck has been arrested on charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges come less than a week after his girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, was arrested for firing a gun at him.

According to WKRN, Buck was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sumner County jail on a $60,000 bond.

This is not the first time Buck has been in trouble with the law. 

In 2016 the rapper was sentenced to seven months in prison after he violated the terms of his probation stemming from another domestic assault case. He kicked down the door of an ex-girlfriend and threatened to burn her house down.

RELATED ARTICLES

©