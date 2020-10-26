Young Buck Alludes To 50 Cent Being A Snitch

Young Buck may be facing some legal problems following his recent domestic violence arrest — but the rapper still had some words for former boss, 50 Cent.

It all started when 50 made comments online about Buck’s girlfriend, Lucrecia Neil, shooting at him earlier this month.

Fif brought this up, once again, when Buck’s girlfriend was arrested. “Better stop playing with them boys, on Ig Buck she want YOUR pass word. LOL,” he wrote.

Buck caught wind and responded:

“Somebody tell this bitch ass nigga 50cent Finish Dat Bowl of #FruitSteroids and wrap ya Monthly Police Report Up …. C.I #ConfidentialInformant Face Ass… CURTIS…it’s me BUCK….don’t ever forget I Know U….and I Ain’t Got Started Yet,” he continued.

Both me have been going back and forth for years, with 50 making crude jokes about Buck’s sexuality after he was accused of having an affair with a transgender female.

Buck denied the allegations.