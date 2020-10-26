Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor: Which should you buy?

The Wyze Outdoor Cam builds on Wyze’s popular Cam and Cam Pan and takes those lessons outdoors. It’s easy to set up, you can connect it to your Alexa devices, and you get up to 64GB of local storage in addition to a free, rolling 14-day cloud backup. $70 at Home Depot Pros On-device and on-hub local storage options

When you look at the Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor camera, you’re considering two of the best values in home security technology. Both come in at under $100 with hubs, have limited free cloud storage, and local storage options have incredible battery life. So just what sets them apart, and why would you choose one over the other? Let’s get into those questions now.

Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor: Spec comparison

These two tiny outdoor security cameras have so much in common that you might just think they’re related. Some of the differences between the two are minor or even superficial, but there are a couple of reasons why you might want to pick one over the other. Specifically, those reasons come down to overall battery life and smart assistant compatibility.

Wyze Cam Outdoor Blink Outdoor Dimensions 2.3 x 2.3 x 2.8 inches 2.8 x 2.8 x 1.4 inches Weight 9.8 oz / 277 g 1.7 oz / 48 g Temperature range -4ºF to 120ºF -4ºF to 113ºF Colors White Black Field of view (FOV) 110º 110º diagonal Frames per second (FPS) Up to 20 Up to 30 Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD Battery life Built-in; lasts 3-6 months on a charge Up to 2 years on 2 AA batteries (included); upcoming option for separate Battery Extender that runs on 4 AA batteries for up to 4 years Audio 2-way with speaker 2-way with speaker Cloud storage Free 14-day storage; no subscription required Free through 2020, then $3/month per camera or $10/month for unlimited cameras Local storage Yes, up to 32GB via microSD card on both camera and base station Yes, up to 64GB using the included Blink Sync Module 2 Motion detection Yes Yes Privacy zones Yes Yes Weather resistance IP65 Yes; Amazon doesn’t give a specific rating Smart home compatibility Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor: Similarities

As we mentioned, these two camera systems have a lot in common. Even though the Wyze Cam Outdoor is shaped like a cube and the Blink Outdoor like a square, their dimensions on two of the three axes are nearly the same. They can also operate in nearly identical temperature ranges (the Wyze Cam Outdoor technically wins out here on the upper end). Both have a wide 110-degree field of views, though the Blink Outdoor’s is diagonal.

Both cameras record at 1080p, both are capable of two-way audio, motion detection, and custom privacy zones, and both have a degree of weather-resistance, limited free cloud storage, along with local and on-device storage.

Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor: Differences

With so many similarities, you might be more confused than ever as to which device to buy. If that’s the case, consider the areas in which these two security cameras differ.

While these are largely cosmetic differences, it’s worth noting the Wyze Cam Outdoor is only available in white, while the Blink Outdoor is only available in black. That won’t matter much for most people, but if it’s important to you that your security camera blend in (or stick out), you’ll want to consider which best matches your home’s decor. The Wyze Cam Outdoor weighs also significantly more than the Blink Outdoor, though it comes with a mount, so that shouldn’t really make too much of a difference in your decision process.

Both cameras sport amazing battery life, though the Blink Outdoor wins this contest by a wide margin. It can last up to two years with its two AA batteries (which are included), and you can even purchase an expansion pack to double that up to four years. The Wyze Cam Outdoor has a respectable 3-6-month battery life thanks to a built-in battery, and you can recharge it in just a few hours through a Micro-USB cable.

Both of these devices work great with Alexa and Amazon Echo and Fire products, though only the Wyze works with the Google Assistant. If you have a Nest Hub/Max or similar product, you’re going to want to skip the Blink Outdoor.

Finally, we come to the price. While each camera comes in under that $100 price point, the Wyze Cam Outdoor is significantly cheaper than the Blink Outdoor. If you pre-order from Wyze’s website, you can get the bundle with the included hub for just $50, and even at retailers like Home Depot, the package is $70. The Blink Outdoor, on the other hand, comes in at $90. Blink does win in bulk, though, as you can purchase it in packs up to five, whereas the Wyze Cam Outdoor only has individual supplemental units for sale.

Wyze Cam Outdoor vs. Blink Outdoor: Which should you buy?

While you can’t really go wrong with either outdoor security camera, I think the best choice for most people will be the Wyze Cam Outdoor. It offers nearly identical functionality and multi-smart assistant compatibility, for much less the Blink Outdoor camera. However, if you need an affordable smart outdoor camera right now and are comfortable in the Amazon ecosystem, the Blink Outdoor is the way to go.

