Will No Time to Die be released on streaming services? It’s highly unlikely

MGM Studios has shut down rumours that No Time To Die will be released on a streaming platform.

Recent reports have circulated claiming that Apple, Netflix and other streaming services have been in talks with the movie’s studio about potentially acquiring the forthcoming James Bond movie.

A spokesperson for MGM has told Variety: “We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

According to the publication, however, multiple insiders at rival studios and companies have revealed that the film’s possible sale was being explored overtly.

MGM was reportedly looking for a deal of approximately $600m (£461,631,000).

(MGM Studios)

The news will disappoint some fans who had been hoping to watch the film earlier than next year.

No Time To Die was originally scheduled for 1 April 2020. However, its release has been routinely pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News of the most recent postponement – until 2 April 2021 – was announced in early October.

