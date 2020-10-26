Why Filming The Undoing Was “Pretty Taxing” For Nicole Kidman

Directed by Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager), the drama also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Matilda De Angelis, Noma Dumezweni and Ismael Cruz Córdova. And while each character is piercingly convincing, Kidman’s Grace will make you question what her motives really are scene after scene.

Speaking to E! News, Kidman recently opened up about the emotional toll that taking on this character took.

“It was all pretty taxing because it was trying to give Susanne [the director] an emotional truth always on set,” she said during a press conference. “We didn’t have the wherewithal to shoot in sequence. So we shot six hours, you know, back and forth, just trying to keep track of the emotional journey of her—and that was really, really hard.”