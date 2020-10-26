White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Says White House Will Not Control The Pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Mark Meadows, the White House Chief of Staff, has admitted that the Trump administration will not be controlling the pandemic.

More than 220,000 people have died from the virus in the US alone.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” Meadows told CNN “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigations. What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement following the remarks:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR