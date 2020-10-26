What channel is Bears vs. Rams on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams return to prime time for the second-straight week when they host the Chicago Bears on Week 7’s “Monday Night Football.”

Assuming no late schedule changes, this will be the only game on Monday night after twice in three weeks, there were two games on Monday due to COVID-19 rescheduling. It’ll be a matchup of marquee markets and two teams with strong records, if not the most exciting watches. The Bears are 5-1 and can keep their NFC North lead, while the Rams, at 4-2, need to keep pace in the powerhouse NFC West.

The offensive lines will be busy in this game. Chicago will have to know where superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is on every play, while L.A.’s biggest worry will be stud defensive end Khalil Mack. If Nick Foles and Jared Goff can stay upright, there’ll be a chance for explosive wide receivers like Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods to have big days.

Keep an eye on the play-calling, too. Sean McVay and Matt Nagy, L.A. and Chicago’s head coaches, respectively, are two of the up-and-coming offensive minds in football. McVay has had more overall success thus far than Nagy, but both might have a few tricks up their sleeves for Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bears vs. Rams game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Monday Night Football schedule.

What channel is Bears vs. Rams on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Bears vs. Rams start time

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Monday, Oct. 26 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​Bears vs. Rams is the only scheduled “Monday Night Football” game this week. There have been multiple non-branded NFL games on Monday night this season due to alterations in the schedule caused by COVID-19 postponements.

