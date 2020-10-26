Home Sports Week 8 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Week 8 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Week 8 was by far the toughest week yet to put together our fantasy WR rankings. The byes aren’t terrible (Washington, Jaguars, Cardinals, Texans), though they still take away some some legit studs (DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McClaurin) and solid depth options (DJ Chark, Will Fuller, Christian Kirk, Keelan Cole, Brandin Cooks), but the injuries are starting to mount again (Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., Jamison Crowder, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson). Just as bad, the matchups are terrible for a lot of big-name and mid-tier wide receivers, which will cause all sorts headaches when making start ’em, sit ’em decisions. 

Some receivers are matchup-proof, so we’re not too worried about Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones against the Panthers, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson against the Packers, or Stefon Diggs against the Patriots, but they’re still a little lower than where they usually are. DeVante Parker (vs. Rams) is also moving down, and it’s fair to wonder if he should be started at all given the matchup against Jalen Ramsey, the groin injury he suffered before Miami’s bye, and the fact he’ll be playing with a new quarterback. We still have him in our starter’s tier, but he’s far from a sure thing. The same is true for Darius Slayton (vs. Buccaneers), who’s now dealing with increased competition for targets from Sterling Shepard. 

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

The Steelers talented trio of Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool are in tough spots against the Ravens, especially since you never know who’s going to get the majority of targets, but Johnson is certainly worth starting if he’s healthy and Claypool always has boom-or-bust appeal in standard leagues. Smith-Schuster is the toughest one to evaluate and might be left on some benches this week, but his 14 targets last week are obviously a good sign. Whoever starts for the Saints this week, be it Thomas, Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, or Marquez Callaway, will also be tough to trust against the Bears.  

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Of course, when some players move down, others move up. The Panthers duo of Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore are must-starts against the Falcons, while fringe-starters like Travis Fulgham (vs. Cowboys), Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (@ Seahawks), Tee Higgins (vs. Titans), T.Y. Hilton (@ Lions), Jarvis Landry (vs. Raiders), and Nelson Agholor (@ Browns) look good in their respective matchups. 

Going a little deeper, guys like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. Vikings), Zach Pascal (@ Lions), Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow (@ Browns), Curtis Samuel (vs. Falcons), Greg Ward Jr. (vs. Cowboys), Rashard Higgins (vs. Raiders), A.J. Green (vs. Titans), and Darnell Mooney (vs. Saints) are all in play as boom-or-bust sleepers. 

Ultimately, there are a lot of interesting options at WR this week. Many owners will feel obligated to use their “normal starters” even if they’re in tough matchups. That’s fine for the top receivers, but don’t be nervous about looking elsewhere and playing the matchups with your WR3.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 8 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. MIN
2Tyreek Hill, KC vs. NYJ
3Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NO
4Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ATL
5Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN
6Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI
7Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. TEN
8DK Metcalf, SEA vs. SF
9A.J. Brown, TEN @ CIN
10Chris Godwin, TB @ NYG
11Adam Thielen, MIN @ GB
12D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ATL
13Julio Jones, ATL @ CAR
14Calvin Ridley, ATL @ CAR
15Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA
16Kenny Golladay, DET vs. IND
17Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. SF
18Marquise Brown, BAL vs. PIT
19Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. NE
20Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ KC
21Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL
22Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. DAL
23Mike Evans, TB @ NYG
24Cooper Kupp, LAR @ MIA
25Tee Higgins, CIN vs. TEN
26Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ SEA
27Robert Woods, LAR @ MIA
28CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ PHI
29Justin Jefferson, MIN @ GB
30T.Y. Hilton, IND @ DET
31Tim Patrick, DEN vs. LAC
32Cole Beasley, BUF vs. NE
33Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. LV
34Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ CHI
35Nelson Agholor, LV @ CLE
36DeVante Parker, MIA vs. LAR
37JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL
38Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
39Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ CHI
40Darius Slayton, NYG vs. TB
41Henry Ruggs III, LV @ CLE
42Chase Claypool, PIT @ BAL
43Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. DAL
44Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. LV
45A.J. Green, CIN vs. TEN
46Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. TB
47Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. NO
48Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. LAC
49Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI
50Preston Williams, MIA vs. LAR
51Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. MIN
52Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NYJ
53Corey Davis, TEN @ CIN
54Julian Edelman, NE @ BUF
55Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NYJ
56John Brown, BUF @ NE
57Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ KC
58Zach Pascal, IND @ DET
59Hunter Renfrow, LV @ CLE
60Marquez Callaway, NO @ CAR
61Marvin Jones, DET vs. IND
62N’Keal Harry, NE @ BUF
63Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ATL
64Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA
65Russell Gage, ATL @ CAR
66Denzel Mims, NYJ @ KC
67Golden Tate, NYG vs. TB
68Scotty Miller, TB @ NYG
69Damiere Byrd, NE @ BUF
70Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NO
71Jalen Guyton, LAC @ DEN
72Adam Humphries, TEN @ CIN
73David Moore, SEA vs. SF
74Josh Reynolds, LAR @ MIA
75James Washington, PIT @ BAL
76Danny Amendola, DET vs. IND
77Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. LAR
78Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. NE
79Jeff Smith, NYJ @ KC
80Miles Boykin, BAL vs. PIT

