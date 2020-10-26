Week 8 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our Week 8 fantasy WR PPR rankings aren’t particularly strong all things considered, and it’s due to a variety of factors. Byes (Cardinals, Washington, Jaguars, Texans), injuries (Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., Jamison Crowder, Diontae Johnson, among others), and matchups are of course part of the problem, as they are every week, but disappointing recent performances from some big-name wide receivers are also creating start ’em, sit ’em headaches.

Mike Evans, who has two catches the past two weeks, is one of the WRs who’s tough to trust, even in a decent matchup against the Giants. CeeDee Lamb (@ Eagles) is coming off a zero-catch game — the first time all year he’s been below five receptions — and DK Metcalf (vs. 49ers) had just two catches on Sunday night. JuJu Smith-Schuster (@ Ravens) had been struggling before a -catch, 14-target game in Week 7, and T.Y. Hilton (@ Lions) had just one catch in his last game before the Colts’ bye. Further down the rankings, Darius Slayton (vs. Buccaneers) took a backseat to Sterling Shepard in the Giants’ last game, while Julian Edelman (@ Bills) has been a complete non-factor since Week 2.

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Metcalf, Evans, Lamb and Hilton remain in the top 36 of our rankings (though Hilton gets the nod solely because of his matchup), but clearly they come with risks. Metcalf is the only one who’s above the WR3 tier, though he’s also dealing with a tough matchup that lowers his overall ceiling.

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

While those players drop, several others rise, including a pair of Eagles (Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward Jr.) against the Cowboys, a pair of 49ers (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk) against the Seahawks, and a pair of Browns (Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins) against the Raiders.

Several more sleepers, including Shepard (vs. Buccaneers), Nelson Agholor (@ Browns), Cole Beasley (vs. Patriots), A.J. Green (vs. Titans), Darnell Mooney (vs. Saints), Zach Pascal (@ Lions), Russell Gage (@ Panthers), Curtis Samuel (vs. Falcons), and Marquez Callaway (@ Bears) are moving up. Shepard, Beasley, Gage, and Callaway have tough matchups on paper, but they have higher floors in PPR leagues thanks to frequent targets.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 8 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues