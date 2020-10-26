Week 8 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our Week 8 fantasy WR PPR rankings aren’t particularly strong all things considered, and it’s due to a variety of factors. Byes (Cardinals, Washington, Jaguars, Texans), injuries (Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., Jamison Crowder, Diontae Johnson, among others), and matchups are of course part of the problem, as they are every week, but disappointing recent performances from some big-name wide receivers are also creating start ’em, sit ’em headaches. 

Mike Evans, who has two catches the past two weeks, is one of the WRs who’s tough to trust, even in a decent matchup against the Giants. CeeDee Lamb (@ Eagles) is coming off a zero-catch game — the first time all year he’s been below five receptions — and DK Metcalf (vs. 49ers) had just two catches on Sunday night. JuJu Smith-Schuster (@ Ravens) had been struggling before a -catch, 14-target game in Week 7, and T.Y. Hilton (@ Lions) had just one catch in his last game before the Colts’ bye. Further down the rankings, Darius Slayton (vs. Buccaneers) took a backseat to Sterling Shepard in the Giants’ last game, while Julian Edelman (@ Bills) has been a complete non-factor since Week 2. 

Metcalf, Evans, Lamb and Hilton remain in the top 36 of our rankings (though Hilton gets the nod solely because of his matchup), but clearly they come with risks. Metcalf is the only one who’s above the WR3 tier, though he’s also dealing with a tough matchup that lowers his overall ceiling. 

While those players drop, several others rise, including a pair of Eagles (Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward Jr.) against the Cowboys, a pair of 49ers (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk) against the Seahawks, and a pair of Browns (Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins) against the Raiders.

Several more sleepers, including Shepard (vs. Buccaneers), Nelson Agholor (@ Browns), Cole Beasley (vs. Patriots), A.J. Green (vs. Titans), Darnell Mooney (vs. Saints), Zach Pascal (@ Lions), Russell Gage (@ Panthers), Curtis Samuel (vs. Falcons), and Marquez Callaway (@ Bears) are moving up. Shepard, Beasley, Gage, and Callaway have tough matchups on paper, but they have higher floors in PPR leagues thanks to frequent targets.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 8 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. MIN
2Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NO
3Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN
4Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. TEN
5Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI
6Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ATL
7Tyreek Hill, KC vs. NYJ
8A.J. Brown, TEN @ CIN
9Chris Godwin, TB @ NYG
10Adam Thielen, MIN @ GB
11D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ATL
12Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. SF
13Julio Jones, ATL @ CAR
14Calvin Ridley, ATL @ CAR
15Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ KC
16Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL
17DK Metcalf, SEA vs. SF
18Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA
19Kenny Golladay, DET vs. IND
20Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. NE
21Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. DAL
22Cooper Kupp, LAR @ MIA
23Tee Higgins, CIN vs. TEN
24Marquise Brown, BAL vs. PIT
25CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ PHI
26Mike Evans, TB @ NYG
27Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ SEA
28Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. LV
29Cole Beasley, BUF vs. NE
30Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ CHI
31Robert Woods, LAR @ MIA
32Justin Jefferson, MIN @ GB
33Tim Patrick, DEN vs. LAC
34T.Y. Hilton, IND @ DET
35Nelson Agholor, LV @ CLE
36DeVante Parker, MIA vs. LAR
37JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL
38Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ CHI
39Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. DAL
40Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. TB
41Darius Slayton, NYG vs. TB
42Henry Ruggs III, LV @ CLE
43Chase Claypool, PIT @ BAL
44Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. LV
45A.J. Green, CIN vs. TEN
46Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. NO
47Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
48Julian Edelman, NE @ BUF
49Corey Davis, TEN @ CIN
50Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. LAC
51Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI
52Preston Williams, MIA vs. LAR
53Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. MIN
54Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NYJ
55Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ KC
56Marquez Callaway, NO @ CAR
57Russell Gage, ATL @ CAR
58Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NYJ
59Hunter Renfrow, LV @ CLE
60N’Keal Harry, NE @ BUF
61Zach Pascal, IND @ DET
62Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ATL
63Golden Tate, NYG vs. TB
64Damiere Byrd, NE @ BUF
65John Brown, BUF @ NE
66Marvin Jones, DET vs. IND
67Scotty Miller, TB @ NYG
68Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA
69Denzel Mims, NYJ @ KC
70Adam Humphries, TEN @ CIN
71Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NO
72Jalen Guyton, LAC @ DEN
73Danny Amendola, DET vs. IND
74David Moore, SEA vs. SF
75Josh Reynolds, LAR @ MIA
76Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. LAR
77James Washington, PIT @ BAL
78Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. NE
79Jeff Smith, NYJ @ KC
80Miles Boykin, BAL vs. PIT

