Week 8 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Injury issues created some problems at running back last week, and they’ve carried over to our Week 8 fantasy RB rankings. Aaron Jones (calf), Joe Mixon (foot), and Miles Sanders (hamstring) were all ruled out prior to their games, and while their absences created opportunities for Jamaal Williams, Giovani Bernard, and Boston Scott, respectively, fantasy owners will be hoping to get them back in Week 8.

For now, we’re leaving Mixon and Sanders — along with Mark Ingram (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle), and Phillip Lindsay (concussion) — out of our rankings. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we’re keeping in Chris Carson (foot) and putting Christian McCaffrey (ankle) and Dalvin Cook (groin) back in for now, which really strengthens the top of our rankings. 

In Week 8, the Ravens, Vikings, Colts, and Dolphins will be returning to action, which means Cook, Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor, and Myles Gaskin will be back. Meanwhile, the Texans, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Washington are going on bye, so David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, James Robinson, and Antonio Gibson will all be unavailable. Overall, this is mostly a wash for our rankings, and they may even get a little bit stronger because Cook is a top-five play if healthy.

The rankings are also getting a bit stronger because certain players are emerging from what had previously been even rotations. D’Andre Swift continues to get more chances in Detroit, so the talented rookie will be a solid RB2 moving forward. However, there are still some frustrating committees, with the Chargers (Justin Jackson/Joshua Kelley), Jets (La’Mical Perine/Frank Gore), Bills (Devin Singletary/Zack Moss), and 49ers (JaMycal Hasty, Jerick McKinnon, possibly Tevin Coleman), all causing issues in the RB3 tier. 

While the Ravens will be returning this week, it might be best to avoid their RB rotation if possible. They have a tough matchup with the Steelers, and there are questions as to who will lead the backfield if Ingram is out (and, honestly, even if he’s healthy). You can use Baltimore’s backs as flexes, but there are other options with more upside and fewer questions this week.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 8 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Derrick Henry, TEN @ CIN
2Dalvin Cook, MIN @ GB
3Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. ATL
4Alvin Kamara, NO @ CHI
5Aaron Jones, GB vs. MIN
6Todd Gurley, ATL @ CAR
7Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. LV
8Jonathan Taylor, IND @ DET
9Josh Jacobs, LV @ CLE
10Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. NYJ
11Ronald Jones II, TB @ NYG
12Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI
13Darrell Henderson, LAR @ MIA
14Chris Carson, SEA vs. SF
15Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. TEN
16Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. LAR
17Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. LAC
18James Conner, PIT @ BAL
19David Montgomery, CHI vs. NO
20Boston Scott, PHI vs. DAL
21D’Andre Swift, DET vs. IND
22Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. NYJ
23Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. TB
24Damien Harris, NE @ BUF
25JaMycal Hasty, SF @ SEA
26Gus Edwards, BAL vs. PIT
27La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ KC
28Joshua Kelley, LAC @ DEN
29Justin Jackson, LAC @ DEN
30Devin Singletary, BUF vs. NE
31Leonard Fournette, TB @ NYG
32Frank Gore, NYJ @ KC
33Zack Moss, BUF vs. NE
34Jerick McKinnon, SF @ SEA
35Adrian Peterson, DET vs. IND
36Jamaal Williams, GB vs. MIN
37JK Dobbins, BAL vs. PIT
38James White, NE @ BUF
39Alexander Mattison, MIN @ GB
40Malcolm Brown, LAR @ MIA
41Corey Clement, PHI vs. DAL
42Mike Davis, CAR vs. ATL
43Latavius Murray, NO @ CHI
44Nyheim Hines, IND @ DET
45Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC
46Jordan Wilkins, IND @ DET
47Benny Snell, PIT @ BAL
48Dion Lewis, NYG vs. TB
49Brian Hill, ATL @ CAR
50Matt Breida, MIA vs. LAR
51Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI
52Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. SF
53Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. IND
54Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ CIN
55Rex Burkhead, NE @ BUF
56Jalen Richard, LV @ CLE
57Darrel Williams, KC vs. NYJ
58Anthony McFarland, PIT @ BAL
59D’Ernest Johnson, CLE vs. LV
60Cam Akers, LAR @ MIA
61Lynn Bowden Jr., MIA vs. LAR
62AJ Dillon, GB vs. MIN

