Week 8 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Last week was a big one for running backs who are traditionally ranked higher in PPR leagues. Guys like Jamaal Williams, Giovani Bernard, and Boston Scott took advantage of injuries to Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon, and Miles Sanders, respectively, to post solid fantasy days, especially in PPR leagues. With all three lead backs likely set to be “questionable” heading into Week 8, these receiving threats will be a bit higher in our Week 8 fantasy RB PPR rankings, though at least a couple of top backs will return to our rankings to start the week.

Our PPR rankings are also assisted by the fact that guys like Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, and Myles Gaskin are all back in action after byes. The losses of David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, James Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and J.D. McKissic will sting a bit, but there should be enough value in our PPR rankings for fantasy owners to take advantage of, especially with Christian McCaffrey expected back from his high-ankle sprain. 

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

As usual, Williams (vs. Vikings), Nyheim Hines (@ Lions), James White (@ Bills), Jerick McKinnon (@ Seahawks), and Corey Clement (vs. Cowboys) all see their values rise into the flex tier in PPR formats this week, and Leonard Fournette (@ Giants) is also rising after a six-catch week.

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Le’Veon Bell is also an intriguing play in PPR formats this week. The Chiefs are taking on the lowly Jets, and that is a big-time revenge game for Bell, who was released by the Jets a couple of weeks ago. He didn’t do much in Week 7, but he should have RB2/flex value as he gets more comfortable in the Chiefs offense.

Players that move down because of lack of receiving opportunities will include Gus Edwards (vs. Steelers), Adrian Peterson (vs. Colts), Frank Gore (@ Chiefs), and Latavius Murray (@ Bears), though Edwards could still be worth a start if Mark Ingram (ankle) is out. 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 8 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. ATL
2Dalvin Cook, MIN @ GB
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ CHI
4Aaron Jones, GB vs. MIN
5Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. LV
6Derrick Henry, TEN @ CIN
7Jonathan Taylor, IND @ DET
8Todd Gurley, ATL @ CAR
9Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. NYJ
10Josh Jacobs, LV @ CLE
11Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI
12Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. TEN
13Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. LAR
14Ronald Jones II, TB @ NYG
15Darrell Henderson, LAR @ MIA
16Chris Carson, SEA vs. SF
17Boston Scott, PHI vs. DAL
18James Conner, PIT @ BAL
19Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. LAC
20David Montgomery, CHI vs. NO
21Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. NYJ
22D’Andre Swift, DET vs. IND
23JaMycal Hasty, SF @ SEA
24Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. TB
25Damien Harris, NE @ BUF
26La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ KC
27Gus Edwards, BAL vs. PIT
28Joshua Kelley, LAC @ DEN
29Justin Jackson, LAC @ DEN
30Devin Singletary, BUF vs. NE
31Jerick McKinnon, SF @ SEA
32Leonard Fournette, TB @ NYG
33James White, NE @ BUF
34Jamaal Williams, GB vs. MIN
35JK Dobbins, BAL vs. PIT
36Zack Moss, BUF vs. NE
37Frank Gore, NYJ @ KC
38Corey Clement, PHI vs. DAL
39Adrian Peterson, DET vs. IND
40Alexander Mattison, MIN @ GB
41Malcolm Brown, LAR @ MIA
42Nyheim Hines, IND @ DET
43Mike Davis, CAR vs. ATL
44Latavius Murray, NO @ CHI
45Dion Lewis, NYG vs. TB
46Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC
47Benny Snell, PIT @ BAL
48Brian Hill, ATL @ CAR
49Matt Breida, MIA vs. LAR
50Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI
51Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ CIN
52Rex Burkhead, NE @ BUF
53Jordan Wilkins, IND @ DET
54Jalen Richard, LV @ CLE
55D’Ernest Johnson, CLE vs. LV
56Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. SF
57Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. IND
58Darrel Williams, KC vs. NYJ
59Anthony McFarland, PIT @ BAL
60Cam Akers, LAR @ MIA
61Lynn Bowden Jr., MIA vs. LAR
62AJ Dillon, GB vs. MIN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR